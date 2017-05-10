Deputies cleared in fatal 2015 shooti...

Deputies cleared in fatal 2015 shooting of Montclair man with BB gun

Prosecutors released a report this week justifying the actions of seven San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies in the 2015 fatal shooting of a Montclair man , the San Bernardino District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. On the morning of April 15 shortly after 11:30 a.m., family members called 911 to get help with their father, Ernesto Flores, who was agitated and breaking windows and other items in the home, according to reports at the time and the report, released Thursday.

