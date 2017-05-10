Defense attorney maintains Colonies defendant Jim Erwin helped, not hurt, Postmus
Former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus takes the witness stand during the Colonies public corruption trial. File photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Do pharrt
|33,008
|371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi...
|2 hr
|San Bernardino Ca...
|11
|Review: Job Club/Career Center
|2 hr
|NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN...
|59
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Tue
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|9
|Review: Center for Individual Development/CID
|Tue
|CID SAN BERNARDINO
|35
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|226
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC