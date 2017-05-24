Daily Business Report-May 24, 2017

The California Housing Partnership released the final installment of its 2017 Housing Needs Assessment series on Monday, describing the affordable housing crisis facing lower-income renters in five Southern California counties: San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino. Here are key findings for San Diego County: Cuts in federal and state funding, including elimination of state redevelopment, have reduced investment in affordable housing production and preservation in San Diego County by nearly $124 million annually since 2008, a 69 percent reduction.

