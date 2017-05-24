Daily Business Report-May 24, 2017
The California Housing Partnership released the final installment of its 2017 Housing Needs Assessment series on Monday, describing the affordable housing crisis facing lower-income renters in five Southern California counties: San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino. Here are key findings for San Diego County: Cuts in federal and state funding, including elimination of state redevelopment, have reduced investment in affordable housing production and preservation in San Diego County by nearly $124 million annually since 2008, a 69 percent reduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown San Diego Examiner.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Sixty
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|ffPhart
|33,093
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|22 hr
|powerball win 201...
|112
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|Tue
|allah is shat
|2
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC