Crossroads Rotary Club moving to new location
SAN BERNARDINO >> Crossroads Rotary Club of San Bernardino/Loma Linda will move its meetings to the San Manuel Gateway College campus beginning May 31. The new venue will allow the 46-member Rotary Club to strengthen its ties with San Manuel Gateway College students and faculty and to provide the students - the first in their families to attend college - with mentoring experiences, academic scholarships and expanded educational support, according to a news release. This is the 50th anniversary of Crossroads Rotary, a group of business and professional leaders who meet to provide public service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Trojan
|33,085
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|1 hr
|allah is shat
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 18
|Bakery 1
|12
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC