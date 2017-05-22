Crossroads Rotary Club moving to new ...

Crossroads Rotary Club moving to new location

SAN BERNARDINO >> Crossroads Rotary Club of San Bernardino/Loma Linda will move its meetings to the San Manuel Gateway College campus beginning May 31. The new venue will allow the 46-member Rotary Club to strengthen its ties with San Manuel Gateway College students and faculty and to provide the students - the first in their families to attend college - with mentoring experiences, academic scholarships and expanded educational support, according to a news release. This is the 50th anniversary of Crossroads Rotary, a group of business and professional leaders who meet to provide public service.

