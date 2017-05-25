Coroner searches for family of Colora...

Coroner searches for family of Colorado surveyor killed in San Bernardino-Rialto area

10 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Officials are looking for the family of a surveyor from Colorado who was killed by a vehicle Sunday, May 21, 2017, while working at Mill Street and Pepper Avenue in the San Bernardino-Rialto area. SAN BERNARDINO >> Authorities are searching for family of a Colorado surveyor who was struck and killed Sunday afternoon while working in the San Bernardino-Rialto area.

