Coroner searches for family of Colorado surveyor killed in San Bernardino-Rialto area
Officials are looking for the family of a surveyor from Colorado who was killed by a vehicle Sunday, May 21, 2017, while working at Mill Street and Pepper Avenue in the San Bernardino-Rialto area. SAN BERNARDINO >> Authorities are searching for family of a Colorado surveyor who was struck and killed Sunday afternoon while working in the San Bernardino-Rialto area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Sixty
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|ffPhart
|33,093
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|Wed
|powerball win 201...
|112
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 23
|allah is shat
|2
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC