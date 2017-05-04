Contracts for San Bernardino terror attack victimsa counseling, temporary employees increased

San Bernardino County will continue using temporary employees at its Environmental Health Services division to fill gaps left by employees on leave due to the Dec. 2, 2105 terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved extending its contract with the California Association of Environmental Health Administrators through Dec. 31, 2018 for an additional $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.