Colorado surveyor struck, killed by car in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO >> A 58-year-old surveyor from Colorado was struck and killed Sunday afternoon while he was taking measurements in the middle of a San Bernardino roadway, officials said Monday. Just before 1:30 p.m., San Bernardino police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had been hit at Pepper and Mill avenues, according to a police news release.

