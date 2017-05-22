Colorado surveyor struck, killed by car in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO >> A 58-year-old surveyor from Colorado was struck and killed Sunday afternoon while he was taking measurements in the middle of a San Bernardino roadway, officials said Monday. Just before 1:30 p.m., San Bernardino police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had been hit at Pepper and Mill avenues, according to a police news release.
Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
