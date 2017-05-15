Colonies trial witness describes love/hate relationship with defendant
SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Assessor Bill Postmus testified Tuesday in the Colonies corruption trial that an angry Jim Erwin left his job as assistant assessor in 2007 with a promise to take Postmus and subordinate Adam Aleman “to hell and back.” Postmus, who made a plea deal to testify in the criminal case being heard in Judge Michael A. Smith's San Bernardino courtroom, outlined for prosecutor Lewis Cope how he and Erwin had a meltdown regarding how Postmus, who was at the time addicted to methamphetamine, was running the office.
