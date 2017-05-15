Colonies trial witness describes love...

Colonies trial witness describes love/hate relationship with defendant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Assessor Bill Postmus testified Tuesday in the Colonies corruption trial that an angry Jim Erwin left his job as assistant assessor in 2007 with a promise to take Postmus and subordinate Adam Aleman “to hell and back.” Postmus, who made a plea deal to testify in the criminal case being heard in Judge Michael A. Smith's San Bernardino courtroom, outlined for prosecutor Lewis Cope how he and Erwin had a meltdown regarding how Postmus, who was at the time addicted to methamphetamine, was running the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Seats phartts 33,038
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) 14 hr EARTHQUAKE 9
Review: OMNITRANS May 14 OMNITRANS 15
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) May 13 Wsv IE MVR 111
Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14) May 12 Phatgirl 11
371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi... May 11 San Bernardino Ca... 11
Review: Job Club/Career Center May 11 NEW JOB EMPLOYMEN... 59
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC