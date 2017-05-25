Cal Fire issues fire season burn ban

Cal Fire issues fire season burn ban

The combination has increased the fire danger, sparking a seasonal ban on issuance of burn permits. The ban goes into effect Friday, May 26, in state firefighting responsibility areas, including much of the unincorporated parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

