Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie, Tegan And Sara Headline KROQ's High & Low Festival, September 9th
BRAND NEW, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, TEGAN AND SARA and more have been confirmed for CBS RADIO Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES' HIGH & LOW FESTIVAL, a full-day concert experience with multiple stages that is confirmed to take place at the NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th. In addition to music, THE HARD TIMES will be curating a comedy area that will feature popular and emerging comics.
