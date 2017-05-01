Bill Postmus says he was pressured to settle Colonies case or be exposed

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus testified Monday at the Colonies trial that he was pressured in 2006 to settle long-standing lawsuits with a Rancho Cucamonga developer before taking office as county assessor. Postmus, Paul Biane and Gary Ovitt were the three county supervisors who led the charge for settling the nearly five-year litigation with real estate investor group Colonies Partners LP in November 2006 for $102 million, a landmark settlement for the county.

