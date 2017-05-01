Arson suspect arrested following extensive search in Crestline area

Benjamin Andrew Baptiste, of Cedar Glen, was taken into custody after an extensive search along Highway 18, just below the Highway 138 cutoff, that was conducted by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino Police Department, Cal Fire, U.S. Forest Service and K-9 unites from both the Sheriff's Department and Montclair Police Department. CHP officers and sheriff's deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man attempting to start a fire in the county are of Crestline just after 8 p.m. Monday.

