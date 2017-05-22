Air quality suffers as smog and fire ...

Air quality suffers as smog and fire seasons start in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A fire that burned about 13 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom near the Redlands-Highland border Sunday, and continued smoldering Monday, put out enough smoke to affect several schools in the San Bernardino area. Dr. Cameron Nouri, emergency medicine director at Community Hospital of San Bernardino, said the facility had more asthma patients Monday than he's seen in weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr The phartss 33,088
News Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room... 5 hr allah is shat 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sun MARIBEL 1,035
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14) May 18 Bakery 1 12
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC