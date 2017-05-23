a I love youa were the last words she heard
Dr. Drew joins the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to talk about the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, England. In the aftermath of the attack, Dr. Drew says that Americans must be willing to give up some individual freedoms in order to keep the greater population safe from similar threats.
