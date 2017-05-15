a Economics for Dummiesa author is ru...

a Economics for Dummiesa author is running again against Rep. Pete Aguilar

Sean Flynn announced Saturday, May 13 that he would run in 2018 for the 31st Congressional District seat held by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Redlands. A Republican and Scripps College professor who wrote “Economics for Dummies,” Flynn ran for the seat last year and finished fifth out of five candidates in the June primary.

