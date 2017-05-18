a Cinderellaa comes to the San Bernar...

a Cinderellaa comes to the San Bernardinoa s California Theatre

And all the magic is there - the glass slippers, a pumpkin and a wonderful masked ball - in this new stage production of the beloved fairytale. The classic tale is being presented by Theatrical Arts Foundation at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the California Theatre, 562 W. Fourth St., San Bernardino.

