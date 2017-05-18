a Cinderellaa comes to the San Bernardinoa s California Theatre
And all the magic is there - the glass slippers, a pumpkin and a wonderful masked ball - in this new stage production of the beloved fairytale. The classic tale is being presented by Theatrical Arts Foundation at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the California Theatre, 562 W. Fourth St., San Bernardino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|StillPhartsz
|33,070
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Bakery 1
|12
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|Thu
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|May 17
|JENNY
|1,030
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Review: OMNITRANS
|May 14
|OMNITRANS
|15
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC