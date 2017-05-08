9 Yucaipa-area water agencies, cities...

9 Yucaipa-area water agencies, cities reach water management milestone

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

YUCAIPA >> Nine area water agencies and cities have reached a milestone in the development of a management structure for underground water providing for the needs of 70,000 people in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. “We started working on this in 2014,” Doug Headrick, general manager of the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, said of the effort to better manage the withdrawal of water from the Yucaipa Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 54 min He phartz 32,980
Review: Center for Individual Development/CID Sun CID SAN BERNARDINO 2
Review: Job Club/Career Center Sat New Job Employmen... 5
371 West 14th Street. San Bernardino, Californi... Sat San Bernardino Ca... 10
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... May 3 Billy jack attack 1
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 226
Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map Apr 30 SAN BERNARDINO 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC