9 Yucaipa-area water agencies, cities reach water management milestone
YUCAIPA >> Nine area water agencies and cities have reached a milestone in the development of a management structure for underground water providing for the needs of 70,000 people in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. “We started working on this in 2014,” Doug Headrick, general manager of the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, said of the effort to better manage the withdrawal of water from the Yucaipa Basin.
