500 acres near San Bernardino airport eyed for development
A plan for development of the area is expected to be considered this year and officials are hoping to continue the area's economic growth. “Obviously this has been a focal point from the perspective of all the project stakeholders for some time and we're excited about exploring the potential of that corridor for job creation and economic development,” said Michael Burrows , executive director of the Inland Valley Development Agency , which oversees commercial development in and around SBIA.
