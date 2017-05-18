4 new priests ordained for Diocese of San Bernardino in Chino Hills
CHINO hills >> Four new priests that will serve a large swath of the Inland Empire, from Temecula to Rancho Cucamonga, were ordained Saturday in Chino Hills, part of a sustained focus on filling a shortage of priests as the Catholic population of the region continues to rise . Fidel Rivero of Barstow, Alwyn Anfone of Texas, Juan Sandoval of Upland and Alex Rodarte of Rialto became priests as Bishop Gerald R. Barnes laid his hands upon their heads, a gesture then repeated by each of the already ordained priests in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Was phart
|33,080
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|MARIBEL
|1,035
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|machine 94
|89
|Review: Teamsters Union Local 63 (Nov '14)
|May 18
|Bakery 1
|12
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|May 18
|RUSDparent
|1
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|May 17
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC