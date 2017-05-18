4 new priests ordained for Diocese of...

4 new priests ordained for Diocese of San Bernardino in Chino Hills

CHINO hills >> Four new priests that will serve a large swath of the Inland Empire, from Temecula to Rancho Cucamonga, were ordained Saturday in Chino Hills, part of a sustained focus on filling a shortage of priests as the Catholic population of the region continues to rise . Fidel Rivero of Barstow, Alwyn Anfone of Texas, Juan Sandoval of Upland and Alex Rodarte of Rialto became priests as Bishop Gerald R. Barnes laid his hands upon their heads, a gesture then repeated by each of the already ordained priests in attendance.

