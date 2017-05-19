4,000 new jobs in construction as Inl...

4,000 new jobs in construction as Inland unemployment dips

8 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

April was a good month for construction in the Inland Empire. The sector picked up 4,000 jobs in the Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario metropolitan area, according to the California Employment Development Department.

