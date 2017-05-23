2nd-alarm fire burns Highland apartment, displaces family
A fire Monday night at Victoria Village apartments, at 6601 Victoria Ave., displaced a family of four. HIGHLAND >> Firefighters kept a late-night Highland apartment fire, which displaced a family of four, contained to one unit, officials said.
