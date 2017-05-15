2 men killed in separate Mothera s Da...

2 men killed in separate Mothera s Day crashes in San Bernardino

A man was killed in a crash about 2 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017, on Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive, and a second man riding a bicycle was struck and killed on the 1100 block of 39th Street, less than two miles from the first crash, about an hour and a half later. SAN BERNARDINO >> Two men were killed less than two hours and two miles apart early Mother's Day morning, officials said.

