2 men killed in separate Mothera s Day crashes in San Bernardino

A man was killed in a crash about 2 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017, on Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive, and a second man riding a bicycle was struck and killed on the 1100 block of 39th Street, less than two miles from the first crash, about an hour and a half later. SAN BERNARDINO >> Two men were killed less than two hours and two miles apart early Mother's Day morning, officials said.

