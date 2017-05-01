2 fires reported below Crestline brid...

2 fires reported below Crestline bridge, suspect sought

CRESTLINE >> While firefighters battle two vegetation fires Monday night, law enforcement searches for the man suspected of starting the fires. Shortly after 8 p.m., two fires, dubbed the Bridge fire, were reported to authorities in the mountain community just below the Crestline bridge.

