2 fires reported below Crestline bridge, suspect sought
CRESTLINE >> While firefighters battle two vegetation fires Monday night, law enforcement searches for the man suspected of starting the fires. Shortly after 8 p.m., two fires, dubbed the Bridge fire, were reported to authorities in the mountain community just below the Crestline bridge.
