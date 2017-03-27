Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package worth $2,300 off doorstep
Tiffany Anne Hauck, 23, was arrested March 31, 2017, in connection with a incident where $2,300 worth of Cutco knives were stolen off the front doorstep of a Yucaipa home YUCAIPA >> Deputies arrested a 23-year-old woman on Friday in connection with a Yucaipa package theft after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department put out surveillance video of the incident, according to officials. Tiffany Anne Hauck of Yucaipa was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and burglary and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, according to online booking records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|77dead
|51
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Fri
|Omnitrans Route 1
|6
|San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Jer
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|HePharts
|32,836
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|Mar 26
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC