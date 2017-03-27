Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing p...

Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package worth $2,300 off doorstep

Tiffany Anne Hauck, 23, was arrested March 31, 2017, in connection with a incident where $2,300 worth of Cutco knives were stolen off the front doorstep of a Yucaipa home YUCAIPA >> Deputies arrested a 23-year-old woman on Friday in connection with a Yucaipa package theft after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department put out surveillance video of the incident, according to officials. Tiffany Anne Hauck of Yucaipa was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and burglary and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, according to online booking records.

