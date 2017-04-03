Woman of the year spent life advocating for others
Longtime Claremont community activist, volunteer and senior citizens' advocate Sandy Hester was recently recognized for her numerous accomplishments and contributions to the region with a Congressional Woman of the Year Award from Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena. Since retiring as program director for the Council on Aging Orange County in 2007 - before that, she was the director for Planned Parenthood in Orange and San Bernardino Counties - Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 min
|White pharts
|32,856
|Review: OMNITRANS
|21 hr
|Bus Driver
|10
|Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Govt Mule
|7
|Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at...
|Apr 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 4
|ERIN
|1,014
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 3
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor...
|Apr 2
|Claud
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC