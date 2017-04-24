Woman killed by Ford pickup in Muscoy...

Woman killed by Ford pickup in Muscoy is identified

13 hrs ago

A truck struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Macy and Mesa streets in Muscoy. She has been identified as Louise Powell, 64. SAN BERNARDINO >> A woman struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Muscoy has been identified as 64-year-old Louise Powell, according to the San Bernardino County coroner's website.

