Woman killed by Ford pickup in Muscoy is identified

A truck struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Macy and Mesa streets in Muscoy. She has been identified as Louise Powell, 64. SAN BERNARDINO >> A woman struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Muscoy has been identified as 64-year-old Louise Powell, according to the San Bernardino County coroner's website.

