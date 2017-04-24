Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa trial testimony

SAN BERNARDINO >> A defense attorney at the Colonies trial raised again on Tuesday the influence of methamphetamine on former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus in his aggressive 2006 push to reach a $102 million payout settlement to the Rancho Cucamonga developer. Former San Bernardino County Counsel Ruth Stringer told defense attorney Stephen Larson, who is representing defendant and Rancho Cucamonga developer Jeff Burum in the case, about Postmus's intent on settling the case as quickly as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.