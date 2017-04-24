Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa trial testimony
SAN BERNARDINO >> A defense attorney at the Colonies trial raised again on Tuesday the influence of methamphetamine on former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus in his aggressive 2006 push to reach a $102 million payout settlement to the Rancho Cucamonga developer. Former San Bernardino County Counsel Ruth Stringer told defense attorney Stephen Larson, who is representing defendant and Rancho Cucamonga developer Jeff Burum in the case, about Postmus's intent on settling the case as quickly as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Perfect phart
|32,917
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|16 hr
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|19 hr
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|Redlands Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC