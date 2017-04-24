Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Co...

Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa trial testimony

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> A defense attorney at the Colonies trial raised again on Tuesday the influence of methamphetamine on former San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus in his aggressive 2006 push to reach a $102 million payout settlement to the Rancho Cucamonga developer. Former San Bernardino County Counsel Ruth Stringer told defense attorney Stephen Larson, who is representing defendant and Rancho Cucamonga developer Jeff Burum in the case, about Postmus's intent on settling the case as quickly as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Perfect phart 32,917
Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ... 16 hr WENDY EWELL 1
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line 19 hr METROLINK IEOC LINE 3
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
Redlands Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 19
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at April 26 at 2:53PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC