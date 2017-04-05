Where a new Stater Bros. will be buil...

Where a new Stater Bros. will be built in Rancho Cucamonga

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Debbie Brown, wife of the late Jack H. Brown, who was executive chairman of Stater Bros., and Richard Lewis, president of Lewis Retail Centers, talk while walking over to take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking photo for the new Stater Bros. at the Day Creek Marketplace in Rancho Cucamonga, CA., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Chosen Traveler 32,849
News Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at... Wed tomin cali 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue ERIN 1,014
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 3 METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Apr 2 Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Apr 1 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Mar 31 Omnitrans Route 1 6
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC