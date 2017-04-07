VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Sings Emotional ...

VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Sings Emotional Rendition of 'Imagine' ...

Tony Award-winning Cynthia Erivo performed a stirring tribute to the 49 innocent lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub attack, as well as the eight transgender women who have been murdered in hate crimes in the US this year, putting 2017 on track to be the deadliest on record, at the 2017 GLAAD Awards. Watch her emotional rendition of "Imagine" below! Actor Jussie Smollett introduced her performance, as well as a table featuring survivors from Orlando who GLAAD brought to the Awards.

