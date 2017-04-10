Veteran kills wife at school after fa...

Veteran kills wife at school after failing to win her back

Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

The man who opened fire in a San Bernardino school was a deeply religious Navy veteran who accused his newlywed wife of infidelity. They had separated and when he failed to win her back, he went to her special-education classroom and fatally shot her and one of the children she taught before turning the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.

San Bernardino, CA

