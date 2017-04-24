United Way unveils new and improved 211 help number
In 2006, a phone center was established to answer calls from those in San Bernardino County needing anything from housing to healthcare, from dental to disaster services. The concept was simple: Provide an easy-to-remember phone number that can be utilized day or night to connect those in need with a variety of community resources throughout the region.
