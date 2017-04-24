United Way unveils new and improved 2...

United Way unveils new and improved 211 help number

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

In 2006, a phone center was established to answer calls from those in San Bernardino County needing anything from housing to healthcare, from dental to disaster services. The concept was simple: Provide an easy-to-remember phone number that can be utilized day or night to connect those in need with a variety of community resources throughout the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
26681 San Bernardino Ave. Redlands, CA 92374 1 hr Community Options 2
Review: E & CO 1 hr Community Options 2
Review: San Bernardino Area Visitor Map 18 hr SAN BERNARDINO 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 22 hr Cruising phart 32,926
Review: AMF Arrowhead Lanes Sun AMF ARROWHEAD LANES 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 28 MELODY 1,027
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) Apr 27 Wanda 15
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC