Two men arrested following shooting n...

Two men arrested following shooting near Community Park in Redlands

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Daniel Vincent Hearn, 25, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. during a traffic stop in the area of East 13th and Belle streets in San Bernardino. Anthony Michael Lara, 25, of Redlands, was arrested a short time later at his residence in the 1700 block of Clay Street, Redlands police announced in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr BecausePhart 32,901
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Wed A_Tongi 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue RICHARD 1,020
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Apr 17 DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Apr 16 ICE MAN 71
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Apr 14 Marauder 5
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC