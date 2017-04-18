Two men arrested following shooting near Community Park in Redlands
Daniel Vincent Hearn, 25, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. during a traffic stop in the area of East 13th and Belle streets in San Bernardino. Anthony Michael Lara, 25, of Redlands, was arrested a short time later at his residence in the 1700 block of Clay Street, Redlands police announced in a news release.
