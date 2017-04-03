Tool Posted A Cryptic Image To Indicate A Big Show In June [News]

The band shared an image across their social platforms which features the band's name and the date 6/24 cut into what appears to be the lawn of Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA . The band shared an image across their social platforms which features the band's name and the date 6/24 cut into what appears to be the lawn of Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.