Tool Posted A Cryptic Image To Indicate A Big Show In June [News]
The band shared an image across their social platforms which features the band's name and the date 6/24 cut into what appears to be the lawn of Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA .
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting
|1 hr
|Filled bladder
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|CatPhart
|32,858
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Thu
|Bus Driver
|10
|Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Govt Mule
|7
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 3
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor...
|Apr 2
|Claud
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Apr 1
|77dead
|51
