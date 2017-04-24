Tony Myrell re-elected Chairman of Sa...

Tony Myrell re-elected Chairman of San Bernardino Workforce Development Board

Read more: Inland Empire California

San Bernardino County, CA - Tony Myrell has been re-elected Chairman of the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board , and will once again lead the county's nationally recognized efforts to develop a well-trained labor force that meets the needs of businesses. Myrell, President and owner of Premier Medical Transportation in Colton, has served on the WDB for more than six years.

San Bernardino, CA

