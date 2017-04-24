Tony Myrell re-elected Chairman of San Bernardino Workforce Development Board
San Bernardino County, CA - Tony Myrell has been re-elected Chairman of the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board , and will once again lead the county's nationally recognized efforts to develop a well-trained labor force that meets the needs of businesses. Myrell, President and owner of Premier Medical Transportation in Colton, has served on the WDB for more than six years.
