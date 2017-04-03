Three Colton police officers injured in struggle with burglary suspect
COLTON >> Three Colton police officers were injured Thursday night as they struggled to take a home burglary suspect into custody. Victor Acosta, 37, of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and residential burglary, according to a police news release.
