Three Colton police officers injured ...

Three Colton police officers injured in struggle with burglary suspect

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

COLTON >> Three Colton police officers were injured Thursday night as they struggled to take a home burglary suspect into custody. Victor Acosta, 37, of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and residential burglary, according to a police news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr CatPhart 32,858
Review: OMNITRANS Thu Bus Driver 10
News Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08) Thu Govt Mule 7
News Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at... Apr 5 tomin cali 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 4 ERIN 1,014
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 3 METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Apr 2 Claud 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC