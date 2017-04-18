Theya ve landed: How to see old war planes in La Verne
They flew in from San Bernardino, where they landed Monday at San Bernardino International Airport as part of a 110-city tour. The Wings of Freedom Tour includes three bombers - the B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft” and B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” - and the P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” fighter.
