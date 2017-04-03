Take a trip back in time at Rileya s ...

Take a trip back in time at Rileya s Farm or hit Broadway in San Bernardino

Slip into your foot-stompin' shoes ... We're going to have a little “Ragtime Medley” on the farm in Oak Glen. The folks at Riley's Farm are inviting us to step back in time to the early 1900s on Saturday and experience the culteral phenomenon known as “Ragtime at Riley's Farm.” • “Evita,” Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's award-winning musical, is the third of four productions presented by Theatrical Arts Foundation during the 2016-2017 season.

San Bernardino, CA

