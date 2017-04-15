Suspect set free in San Bernardino shooting that left 3 dead, including 9-year-old boy

SAN BERNARDINO >> A man who has been sitting in jail while awaiting trial for a triple slaying that left a 9-year-old boy dead was freed Friday after prosecutors dropped all charges against him. "After further review of the evidence all charges have been dropped against Trayvon Brown for the 2016 triple murder in San Bernardino," said Chris Lee, spokesman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office.

