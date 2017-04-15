Suspect set free in San Bernardino shooting that left 3 dead, including 9-year-old boy
SAN BERNARDINO >> A man who has been sitting in jail while awaiting trial for a triple slaying that left a 9-year-old boy dead was freed Friday after prosecutors dropped all charges against him. "After further review of the evidence all charges have been dropped against Trayvon Brown for the 2016 triple murder in San Bernardino," said Chris Lee, spokesman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|DecentPharttz
|32,890
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|6 hr
|Cany
|67
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Fri
|Marauder
|5
|The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus...
|Thu
|wichita-rick
|2
|Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Trentsteel7777
|93
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San...
|Apr 11
|Nellie
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC