Survivor recounts San Bernardino school shooting: a He was out for blooda
SAN BERNARDINO >> The man who shot and killed a San Bernardino teacher and an elementary student on Monday also attempted to kill one of the two classroom aides, according to a survivor. “I don't feel like he was just out for Smith,” said Jennifer Downing, an instructional assistant at North Park Elementary School.
