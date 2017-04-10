Survivor recounts San Bernardino scho...

Survivor recounts San Bernardino school shooting: a He was out for blooda

16 hrs ago

SAN BERNARDINO >> The man who shot and killed a San Bernardino teacher and an elementary student on Monday also attempted to kill one of the two classroom aides, according to a survivor. “I don't feel like he was just out for Smith,” said Jennifer Downing, an instructional assistant at North Park Elementary School.

