Students at San Bernardino school shooting site get stuffed animals, thousands left to distribute

SAN BERNARDINO >> Thousands of teddy bears and other stuffed animals have been collected as a vehicle to calm students in the aftermath of the North Park Elementary School shooting, officials said. Many of those, perhaps 4,000, are being stored in a multipurpose room at the Boys & Girls Club of San Bernardino, Stacy Brooks, an administrative support coordinator for the psychology department at Cal State San Bernardino, said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.