Students at San Bernardino school shooting site get stuffed animals, thousands left to distribute
SAN BERNARDINO >> Thousands of teddy bears and other stuffed animals have been collected as a vehicle to calm students in the aftermath of the North Park Elementary School shooting, officials said. Many of those, perhaps 4,000, are being stored in a multipurpose room at the Boys & Girls Club of San Bernardino, Stacy Brooks, an administrative support coordinator for the psychology department at Cal State San Bernardino, said Monday.
