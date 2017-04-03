Straight from Inland Empire manufacturersa mouths: Economy is looking up
Things are looking up for manufacturers in the Inland Empire, with both production and orders increasing, according to the latest monthly economic report our of Cal State San Bernardino. Barbara Sirotnik, a statistics professor and report author, said data from manufacturing company purchasing managers indicate positive signs for the local economy, with the uptick in orders showing customers are buying locally-made products.
