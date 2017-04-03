Southern California Logistics Airport...

Southern California Logistics Airport Marks Construction Milestone

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inland Empire California

Victorville Marks Construction Milestone at Southern California Logistics Airport; Continues to Attract Manufacturing Users and Jobs to the Inland Empire's High Desert Region Facility is anticipated to generate 200 new jobs and a total of 700 ancillary jobs in the greater Victor Valley Victorville, CA - March 22 marked a significant construction milestone for Stirling Development as walls were set in place on Distribution Centre 18 . City of Victorville and County of San Bernardino officials, the entire Stirling Development team, 70 on-site construction workers, in addition to other guests took part in the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at... 3 hr tomin cali 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr LearnPharrts 32,846
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 19 hr ERIN 1,014
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Mon METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Apr 2 Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Apr 1 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Mar 31 Omnitrans Route 1 6
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC