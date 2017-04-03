Southern California Logistics Airport Marks Construction Milestone

Victorville Marks Construction Milestone at Southern California Logistics Airport; Continues to Attract Manufacturing Users and Jobs to the Inland Empire's High Desert Region Facility is anticipated to generate 200 new jobs and a total of 700 ancillary jobs in the greater Victor Valley Victorville, CA - March 22 marked a significant construction milestone for Stirling Development as walls were set in place on Distribution Centre 18 . City of Victorville and County of San Bernardino officials, the entire Stirling Development team, 70 on-site construction workers, in addition to other guests took part in the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.