San BernardinoSan Bernardino police investigate suspicious suitcase in Costco parking lot
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson personnel investigate suspicious suitcase Thursday afternoon in Costco parking lot, at 1099 E. Hospitality Lane, in San Bernardino. Police descended on the Costco parking lot Thursday afternoon, April 6 in San Bernardino when an unattended pink suitcase was reported as a possible threat.
