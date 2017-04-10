San Bernardinoa s Lutheran Mission ho...

San Bernardinoa s Lutheran Mission hosts annual Easter shoe giveaway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The shoe giveaway was part of Easter fun at Central City Lutheran Mission in San Bernardino - the mission's ninth annual Egg Hunt and Easter Shoes Giveaway on Good Friday. For several years, I've attended this celebration, experiencing the pure joy of these kids as they discovered their gifts and the generosity of the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 44 min That pharrt 32,892
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station 5 hr DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 10
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center 8 hr SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 13 hr ICE MAN 71
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Fri Marauder 5
News The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus... Apr 13 wichita-rick 2
Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09) Apr 13 Trentsteel7777 93
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC