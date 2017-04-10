San Bernardinoa s Lutheran Mission hosts annual Easter shoe giveaway
The shoe giveaway was part of Easter fun at Central City Lutheran Mission in San Bernardino - the mission's ninth annual Egg Hunt and Easter Shoes Giveaway on Good Friday. For several years, I've attended this celebration, experiencing the pure joy of these kids as they discovered their gifts and the generosity of the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|44 min
|That pharrt
|32,892
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|5 hr
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|10
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|8 hr
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|13 hr
|ICE MAN
|71
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Fri
|Marauder
|5
|The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus...
|Apr 13
|wichita-rick
|2
|Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Trentsteel7777
|93
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC