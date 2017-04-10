San Bernardino Symphony presents Music for an Elegant Afternoon...
San Bernardino, CA - The final concert in the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra's 88th consecutive season, "Music for an Elegant Afternoon," will be presented as a 3 p.m. matinee on Mother's Day May 14, 2017, at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts. This family-friendly concert will include music from Ludwig Van Beethoven, Franz Peter Schubert, and Jacques Francois Antoine Ibert.
