San Bernardino Symphony presents Musi...

San Bernardino Symphony presents Music for an Elegant Afternoon...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inland Empire California

San Bernardino, CA - The final concert in the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra's 88th consecutive season, "Music for an Elegant Afternoon," will be presented as a 3 p.m. matinee on Mother's Day May 14, 2017, at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts. This family-friendly concert will include music from Ludwig Van Beethoven, Franz Peter Schubert, and Jacques Francois Antoine Ibert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center 2 hr SB TRANSIT CENTER 9
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station 2 hr Downtown SB Metro... 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr ICE MAN 71
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr DecentPharttz 32,890
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Fri Marauder 5
News The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus... Thu wichita-rick 2
Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09) Thu Trentsteel7777 93
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC