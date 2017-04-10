San Bernardino school shooting remind...

San Bernardino school shooting reminds us that fear is still close to the surface

San Bernardino is a city with PTSD - a kind of post-traumatic stress disorder that emerges at the news of a mass shooting. I am reminded of reports from Dec. 2 survivors - that noises such as an overhead helicopter, even a popping balloon cause distress, fear from the earlier trauma.

