San Bernardino school shooting highlights impact of domestic violence

It was an innocuous question: “Were you able to find a job?” But those seven carefully chosen words spiraled into a whirlwind of insults, profanities, blaming and shame. “He started yelling at me and telling me that without him, me and our daughters wouldn't be able to make it,” said Norma Rincon, a 29-year-old mother of two from Fontana.

