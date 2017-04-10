San Bernardino school shooting 911 audio: a One of our teachers was shota
Isabella Oestreich, 7, a student at North Park Elementary School, visits a memorial site at the school with her family Wednesday. Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered North Park Elementary School, killing his his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and critically injuring another student before turning the gun on himself, Monday morning in San Bernardino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Napoleon Bonapharte
|32,885
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|4 hr
|Marauder
|5
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Frogface Kate
|63
|The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus...
|Thu
|wichita-rick
|2
|Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Trentsteel7777
|93
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San...
|Apr 11
|Nellie
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC