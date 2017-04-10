San Bernardino school shooting 911 au...

San Bernardino school shooting 911 audio: a One of our teachers was shota

Whittier Daily News

Isabella Oestreich, 7, a student at North Park Elementary School, visits a memorial site at the school with her family Wednesday. Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered North Park Elementary School, killing his his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and critically injuring another student before turning the gun on himself, Monday morning in San Bernardino.

