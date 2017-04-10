San Bernardino residents carry cross to City Hall for Good Friday
SAN BERNARDINO >> It was an annual pilgrimage through the city Friday, as about 20 area residents brought a huge cross to the steps of City Hall ahead of Easter Sunday. “This is Good Friday.
