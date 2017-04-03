San Bernardino police recover assault...

San Bernardino police recover assault rifle, arrest gang members

SAN BERNARDINO >> Police recovered a loaded assault rifle and arrested at least two gang members in San Bernardino Saturday afternoon. Few details about the ongoing investigation were available at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, San Bernardino police spokeswoman Eileen Hards wrote in a text message.

